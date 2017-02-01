Prestigious Britain in Bloom contest announces 8 Ulster finalists

Ballymena, Cullybackey and Randalstown have been announced as finalists in the highly coveted Britain in Bloom competition.

The contest will see them compete to be crowned one of the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful places in the UK.

Belfast, Londonderry, Donaghmore, Hillsborough, and Newcastle have also been selected to represent the Ulster region at the event.

Now in its 53rd year, Britain in Bloom has evolved into a UK-wide campaign that brings communities together while promoting the environmental and health and wellbeing benefits of gardening.

The Ulster finalists were chosen for ‘their commitment to environmental responsibility, their high levels of community participation and their outstanding gardening achievements.’

Mark Maher, Ulster in Bloom Co-ordinator, Northern Ireland Local Government Association said: “Across the 11 councils, 2016 was another fantastic year for Translink Ulster in Bloom. Building on this, NILGA is extremely proud to have such strong representation going forward for the 2017 RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

“The in-Bloom regional and national competitions recognise real achievement and untiring commitment from councils and communities making villages, towns and cities wonderful places to live, work and visit.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 27.