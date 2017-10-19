Environmental excellence award for Buick Memorial PS

Buick Memorial Primary has received the prestigious School Mark Bronze award for excellence in sustainable travel.

The school was recently presented the award by the environmental charity Sustrans at a special assembly.

The school has worked to encourage the school community to get active on the ‘school run’ and helped them to try environmentally friendly ways such as walking, scooting and cycling instead.

A range of activities have taken place in school with the help of Sustrans, including on-road cycle training for pupils, road safety assemblies, walk to school days, a bike-shed makeover and even participation in The Big Pedal, the UK’s largest cycle/scoot to school competition.

Sustrans Active Travel Officer for the area, Johnny McCrystal said: “Presenting this award to Buick Memorial is a reward for their continued efforts in promoting a healthy and environmentally friendly culture of school travel.

“Active school travel has a range of benefits including healthier people, reduced traffic congestion and cleaner air.”

Teachers Mrs Carleton and Miss Stirling, who hold the role of ‘Active Travel Champions’ added: “The children at Buick Memorial have loved being part of the Sustrans movement.

“They have shown enthusiasm and commitment to making more active journeys to and from school. We are excited to continue our partnership with Johnny as we work towards achieving ‘silver’ status.”

Ballymena now has a total of 11 schools participating in the Active School Travel programme, helping their pupils, parents and staff to rethink the school run and try active modes instead.

Further information on how schools can get involved can be found at sustrans.org.uk/NIschools