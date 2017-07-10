Experiencing the Dalriada Festival in style

Dalriada Festival teamed up with Cool FM and Newbridge Silverware to provide competition winners with a spectacular prize of VIP tickets to the very popular festival which is taking place in Glenarm this weekend (starting July 14).

The lucky winners also picked up a voucher to spend in the Newbridge Silverware Belfast store.

Competition winners were presented with their prizes my Cool FM’s Stuart Robinson and were entertained in-store by Irish Country Music singing sensation Eddie Carey who will be supporting Nathan Carter at his Glenarm gig this Friday (July 14).

The lucky overall competition winner Debbie Booth from Belfast picked up tickets to Nathan Carter and the Fureys concerts at Dalriada, along with a weekend glamping pass for the full festival and £1000 of Newbridge Silverware vouchers to spend in the Arthur Street store.

Debbie was delighted with her prize, saying: “I can’t believe I have won such an amazing prize package. I will be taking my two young sons to the Dalriada festival as they are both big Peppa Pig fans and coincidently my youngest celebrates his birthday this weekend so the trip to the Dalriada Festival will be an extra special treat! I’m also going to spoil myself with some lovely jewellery and homeware from the Newbridge store’.” The runners up in the Dalriada/Cool FM competition received concert tickets and a £50 voucher from Newbridge Silverware.