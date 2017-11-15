Family Appeal making Christmas brighter in Ballymena

One of Northern Ireland’s largest and longest running Christmas present appeals is underway in Ballymena.

The Salvation Army and Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) have teamed up once more for the Family Appeal, which brings festive cheer to underprivileged children and families.

Last year around 50,000 gifts were distributed to children across the province – all of which was made possible by the generosity of local people and organisations.

In Ballymena, Lieutenants Chris and Lucy Still says the aim of the Family Appeal is to make sure no child goes without a gift at Christmas. “We’re grateful to the generosity and support of the public in Ballymena because without that support there would be no Family Appeal. We want to make sure that all families are able to share the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning,” they said.

Pauline Brown, regional manager for SVP in Northern Ireland, said: “The Family Appeal is a vital part of our yearly calendar and really helps us meet the needs of children across Northern Ireland.”

Gifts for children aged from newborn to 16 years can be made at any branch of The Salvation Army or SVP NI and Homebase at Junction one in Antrim, as well as locations around Ballymena. Look out for Family Appeal posters. Gifts must be new and unwrapped, and the appeal welcomes donations for older boys and girls such as gift tokens, board games, selection boxes, and toiletries. For more information, go to Salvationarmy.org.uk/familyappeal

If you are eligible for support from the Family Appeal, contact Lieutenants Chris and Lucy Still on 028 2565 5233 for guidance notes and an application form.