Family heartbroken as Kevin Carey passes away

The family of brave Kevin Carey have written a heartbreaking post revealing his passing.

A post this morning reads: "There's no easy way to say this.. my beautiful gladiator has been set free. Kevin fought the most courage fight to the end, and won, he kept his gorgeous sweet personality and will be forever young.

There are no words. My everything ❤".

The 35-year-old who had been battling an aggressive brain tumour died only days after his family asked for prayers after his treatment 'suddenly stopped working'.

In July 2016 he was told that he had three months to live after the discovery of a Grade 4 brain tumour, with his only hope a pioneering treatment called immunotherapy costing £205,000.

Family and friends rallied round and after a fundraising campaign launched by his wife Natasha, the couple exceeded their target of £205,000 in just three days.