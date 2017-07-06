Fans out in force for ‘Wee Wizard’ event

Legendary racer and King of the North West 200 Alastair Seeley delighted fans at a special evening in his honour in Carrickfergus.

Supporters from across Northern Ireland made a pit stop at the town’s Museum and Civic Centre for ‘An Audience with Alastair Seeley’, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Cllr. Cheryl Johnston, Deputy Mayor, Alistair Seeley, Mayor Paul Reid and Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy.

The star, from Carrickfergus, provided a fascinating insight into his incredible career to date – including the ‘Wee Wizard’s’ rip-roaring journey from sealing a maiden victory at the North West 200 back in 2008, to becoming the most successful rider in the event’s history, with 21 victories and 32 podium places.

Fans were also given a unique opportunity to see bikes, trophies and other priceless pieces of motorcycling memorabilia from Alastair’s stellar career as well as secure autographs and pictures with their hero.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “An Audience with Alastair Seeley was a brilliant evening during which one of our true sporting heroes was recognised for his achievements on the global stage.

“Alastair’s exploits continue to put Carrickfergus and Mid and East Antrim on the map and we are hugely proud of him. He has conducted himself impeccably throughout his illustrious career and continues to act as an incredible ambassador for our Borough.

Exhibition items on display

“The demand for places at the event is testament to the respect for Alastair felt throughout not only the motorcycling fraternity, but the community as a whole.”

The ‘Alastair Seeley: King of the North West 200’ exhibition is currently on display at Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre and will run until 31 August.

For more information, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/museums