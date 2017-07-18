Fans unhappy as club says it will not be competing

Football fans from across Northern Ireland have voiced their sadness after a local team announced it will not be participating in league or cup matches in the upcoming season.

Wakehurst Football Club, which was founded in the Harryville area of Ballymena in 1969, went on to become an established side at junior and intermediate levels.

The Ballymena side also enjoyed a 14-year spell as an Irish League club.

The team finished second in the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate Division last season.

Announcing on social media that the club will not be competing in league or cup matches, a spokesperson for the team said: “We regret to announce that Wakehurst FC will not be competing in any league or cup competitions in the 2017/18 football season.

“The committee remains in place and is hopeful of formulating plans for the 2018/19 season.”

Reacting to the news, one person said: “This club is a part of the history of junior football in Northern Ireland and is run by great people. I hope you can return next year.”

Another person said: “After coming so close to winning the league last season, this is hard to take in!! Wish you all the best for the future. Hopefully you get back to where you belong.”

Sending support to the players and officials, one person said: “This is shocking news about another great club! Hopefully you can get sorted for next season.”

Voicing their sadness, one commentator added: “Very sorry to hear this, guys. You will certainly be a loss to football. I hope you can regroup and come back stronger.”