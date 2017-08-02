Fire at NI cinema during Dunkirk screening

A Northern Ireland cinema has been evacuated after a fire during a screening of the World War Two film Dunkirk.

The Jet Centre in Coleraine, Co Londonderry was evacuated briefly last night.

It is understood a stage speaker in the cinema screen apparently short-circuited.

Some cionemagoers told BBC News NI they thought the fire was part of the movie.

Four fire engines were dispatched, but the fire was already out when they arrived.

It is understood no-one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.

The centre closed early last night, but was to reopen as normal today.

Christopher Nolan’s WW2 film, Dunkirk, tells the story of the mass evacuation of Allied troops from the coast of France in 1940.