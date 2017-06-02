Firemen faced double inferno call-out on Tuesday

The role of the Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with Tuesday’s inferno in Ballymena town has been rightly - and widely - praised.

But their response to the call of duty is further put into perspective by the information that they had to deploy resources at almost exactly the same time to another major blaze in the area

NIFRS responded to a fire involving an oil tank and two garages at Orchard Hill in the Gracehill area of Ballymena shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and a compressed foam jet to put out the fire. Fire crews from Ballymena and Maghera stations attended the incident.