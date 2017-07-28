First outdoor fitness suite to cater for all ages

Mid and East Antrim’s first intergenerational outdoor gym has been officially unveiled, providing residents of all ages and abilities with free access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Several outdoor training facilities exist throughout the Borough, but the new facility in Wakehurst, Ballymena, has been specifically designed to cater for young people, their parents and grandparents alike.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, declared the new gym officially open at a special ceremony on Tuesday 25 July, before trying out the equipment for himself.

He said: “This is a superb facility which is a real asset to the local community.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to promoting and supporting the health and wellbeing of our residents, as set out in the Community Plan.

“The Wakehurst outdoor gym gives people the opportunity to keep fit while enjoying fresh air – and best of all, it’s free.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr Paul Reid with Hilary Johnston of the Public Health Agency, and children from Ballee Community Childcare Centre.

“Residents can improve their strength, fitness, mobility, balance and co-ordination.

“The equipment is easy to use and will benefit people of all abilities and fitness levels.

“All equipment has clear guidelines for proper use and information on which part of the body benefitting. Exercise is also superb for mental health and I encourage everybody to get out and have a go themselves. I thank Ballymena South Community Cluster for their input into what is a brilliant project.”

The new gym is perfect for those who enjoy exercising in the fresh air, have busy schedules or who feel intimidated in a regular gym environment.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr Paul Reid and Council Neighbourhood Renewal Officer Jude Cumiskey, with children from Ballee Community Childcare Centre.

The range of equipment enables a full body workout which can be tailored to the user’s own intensity and time.

The Mayor was joined by local children at the official launch of the Wakehurst gym.

The £20,000 project was led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with funding from the Public Health Agency.

Other outdoor gyms in the Borough are based at:

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr Paul Reid and Councillor Reuben Glover try out the gym equpment. Included are Mid and East Antrim Neighbourhood Renewal Officer Jude Cumiskey, and representatives of Harrville Seniors, Harryville Partnership Initiative, Ballee Community Association, and Ballee Community Childcare Centre.

• Bashfordsland Wood, Carrickfergus

• Whitehead Diamond Jubilee Wood, Whitehead

• Blackhead Path, Whitehead

• Recreation Grounds, Whitehead

• Greenisland Playing Fields, Carrickfergus

• Town Park, Larne

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor Paul Reid, Jason Ayre from Ballee Community Childcare Centre and Councillor Reuben Glover.

• Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne

• Ecos Centre, Ballymena

• The People’s Park, Ballymena

• Amphitheatre Trim Trail, Carrickfergus

• The Promenade, Larne

• Jubilee Park, Glynn

• Cargan Playing Fields, Ballymena

• Ahoghill Play Area, Ballymena

• Broughshane Play Area, Ballymena