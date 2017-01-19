Floral Art Group’s charity fundraiser

Ballymena Floral Art Group Chairman Ross McGookin has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Cynthia Cherry in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
This money was raised at the Floral Art Group’s open night held at Tullyglass House Hotel and from items which had been kindly donated by former member, Sylvia Arnold.
Included are committee members Colleen Hamill, Janet Wilson, Maureen Laverty, Adeline Cherry, Alana Forgrave and Avril Kidd.
