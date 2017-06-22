Football tournament to be held in memory of Darren Rodgers

A fundraising football tournament in memory of Darren Rodgers is set to take place in Ballymena this weekend.

The Darren Rodgers Memorial Tournament will be staged at the Wakehurst Playing Fields on Saturday, June 24.

The event will run from noon until 5pm.

Darren (24) died in an accidental fall in France where he was supporting Northern Ireland in June 2016.

A total of 17 teams will be taking part in the seven-a-side tournament, with all proceeds raised during the day going to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

A barbecue will take place at the pitches, with entertainment and a raffle being held in the Moat Bar after the tournament.

Everyone is welcome to come and support the event.