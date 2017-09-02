Four-vehicle collision near Cloughmills

Police are at the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision at the Drones roundabout on the Frosses Road near Cloughmills.
There are long tailbacks as a result and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
