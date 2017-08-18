Free park-and-ride at the Auld Lammas Fair

Visitors to the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle can avail of a free park-and- ride facility at this year’s event.

Located just a mile outside the town on the Glenshesk Road, the service will operate over both days from 10am - 7pm.

The site can be conveniently accessed by traffic travelling from Armoy and Cushendall direction, and users can avail of a free shuttle bus to the Marine corner at the seafront every 20 minutes.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “With upwards of 200,000 people expected to travel to Ballycastle for the Auld Lammas Fair, this is a fantastic new facility for visitors. All those coming to Ballycastle via Armoy or the Glens should make full use of this park and ride system, which will help to ensure a smooth flow of traffic into the town. I would encourage everyone to make the most of our parking options, and plan your journey well in advance.”

A chargeable park and ride facility will operate on Bank Holiday Monday only (August 28) from McQuillan’s GAA ground on Whitepark Road while visitors can

also pay to use private park-and- walk sites at Kilns Road, Leyland Road and Moyle Road.

There will be limited places available in the free public car park at the Harbour. Disabled parking facilities are located at Market Street and at the seafront. All motorists travelling to Ballycastle are asked to follow directional signage which will be in place to help alleviate any potential traffic congestion.

Traffic travelling via Coleraine will be directed to Ballycastle through Bushmills, using either the Straid Road or the Coast Road. For those travelling on public transport, there will be an enhanced Translink Ulsterbus Service to Ballycastle – for more details go to www.translink.co.uk or

phone the Translink Contact Centre in 028 9066 6630.

For more information on the Auld Lammas Fair go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news.