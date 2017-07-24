FROG run raises an amazing total for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland

The annual cycling event ‘Fun Run of the Glens’ (FROG) has gone from strength to strength with over 600 Road or Static cyclists taking part in 2017 and raising a whopping £37,118 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Paul McToal, FROG organiser, said: “Once again, I am extremely humbled by the generosity of all those who participated in the FROG this year.

“We were blessed with good weather on the day of FROG and the feedback on the quality of the day was very inspiring and well received.

“FROG prides itself on catering for the cyclist and providing an enjoyable experience for all who come along (including partners and family who attend and lend their support).

“All funds generated go exclusively to support the ongoing fight against cancer and we are thankful to be able to do so. Thank you sincerely for your participation and support and FROG looks forward to welcoming you again next year.”

Jillian Wallace, Challenge Events Officer, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, said: “Cancer Focus NI is extremely happy to again be a part of the annual fundraising tour de force that is Fun Run of the Glens.

“One in three people will develop cancer in their lifetime and currently there are 82,200 families that are living with cancer in Northern Ireland. This donation will go a long way to help make a difficult time a little easier for these families.”