Funeral to take place of Lady O’Neill

The funeral will take place later this week for Lady Georgina O’Neill, wife of Lord Raymond O’Neill of Shane’s Castle.

Lady O’Neill passed away on August 29 at the Macmillan Unit of Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness.

The much loved wife of Lord O’Neill, was mother to Shane, Tyrone and Rory, and grandmother of Con, Hugo, Rory and Molly.

A funeral service will be held at Drummaul Parish Church, Randalstown on Wednesday, September 13 at 2pm.

The Mayors of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim have passed on their sympathies to the family of Lord O’Neill.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid explained that Lord O’Neill, of Shane’s Castle, had been Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim from 1994 to 2008.

“Lady O’Neill was known to many of us as she attended many events within this borough,” he said.

Meanwhile the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill, extended his own personal condolences and those of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, to Lord O’Neill and the wider family circle, on their recent bereavement.