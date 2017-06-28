Gardeners’ delight as Cullybackey blooms

Cullybackey village is awash with colour following a successful Big Community Plant Out held at Buick Memorial School recently.

Hundreds of containers and hanging baskets were planted out by hand as amateur and expert gardeners came together to help make Cullybackey an example of floral excellence this summer.

Ruth Orr, Chairperson of the Cullybackey Community Partnership, said: “We were delighted that over 120 people showed up to our Community Plant Out event, where everyone was invited along to plant up a pot to brighten their gardens.

“Many thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for supplying all the planting materials – a colourful array of flowers, hanging baskets, pots and window boxes.

“Thanks also to Spar Cullybackey and Tesco Ballymena for supplying refreshments, to Cuningham Memorial Church for providing gazebos, to Grow Wild for wildflower seeds, to the very helpful pupils from Buick Memorial Primary and Cullybackey College, and to Buick Memorial Primary School for allowing us to make use of their school grounds.

“A very enjoyable morning was had by all and a real show of community spirit. We even had visitors all the way from India!

“We hope the streets and gardens of Cullybackey will be in full bloom for the Britain in Bloom judges arriving in August.”

Cullybackey will be judged in the Large Village Category in the Britain in Bloom competition this year.

