Gig’n the Bann Music Festival marks 18th year

The Portglenone Cross Cultural Music and Dance Festival is recognised as one of the premier and much anticipated events on the festival calendar and 2017 will mark the 18th anniversary of the festival, testament to its reputation for offering a highly impressive line-up of top performers spanning Traditional, Scottish, Gospel and Folk Music circles.

Running from September 14 to 17, this year’s programme promises to attract avid followers of Irish Traditional and Piping music from all over Ireland and further afield.

The ethos of the festival is to bring together musical traditions across all cultural divides and the direction pursued in recent years has been to incorporate the Ulster Scots tradition alongside Traditional Irish music. This has greatly enhanced audience participation in a diverse range of events.

There’s something for everyone at Gig’n the Bann from the sound of the pipes and drums to a trad session.

Tickets for the concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday can be purchased from ‘Moments’ and ‘All Occasions’ Main St, Portglenone or by emailing info@gignthebann.com.

For information on all the events and gigs taking place this year go to: www.gignthebann.com/