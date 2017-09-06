Glenarm bid for all-Ireland pipers

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is supporting a bid to bring an all-Ireland pipe band competition to Glenarm in 2019.

Ald. Tommy Nicholl, who is president of the County Antrim branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, is working with the council to bring the contest to the village. Currently, the County Antrim Pipe Band Championships are held as part of the Dalriada festival.

The council believes that hosting the all-Ireland competition would mean a “substantial increase in visitors”.

Mayor Paul Reid confirmed that the chief executive is working with the festival organisers and County Antrim branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association to “secure this opportunity”.