Good quack galore at Cullybackey duck race

There will be some quack at Cullybackey’s Annual Duck race, sponsored by Gilmore Engineering.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 6.00 pm

Cullybackey Community Partnership has changed the format this year with the race and entertainment all taking place in one central location beside the River Maine in the Maine Dental Practice car park.

This enables the spectators to watch the race while also enjoying the entertainment and games in between the races.

The first 10 ducks from each heat will go forward to a final race.

This year there will also be a business duck race for local firms.

The night’s entertainment will start with the Children’s fancy dress competition with a prize for the best girl fancy dress and best boy fancy dress.

There will be games, face painting, BBQ, food stall and entertainment by Singer and Musician Philip Strange starting around 6.45 pm.

Ducks are available to purchase from the Cullybackey NISA, Cullybackey Spar, Lorna’s Hair Instyle Hairdressers and local organisers.

They will also be available on the night before the races start.