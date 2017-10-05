Great performance for Macmillan Cancer Support

The staff at Performance Alloys, Antrim, held a coffee morning, a week long static cycle (cycling a total of 400 miles) and a ‘Cars & Coffee Against Cancer’ event raising an incredible £1,560 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They wish to thank all their suppliers for raffle prizes & donations and everyone who supported their events over the week.

Pictured handing over the cheque to Maria Small, Fundraising Manager, are Crystal Millar, Ryan Dickie, Richard Brier, Michael Morrison, Andy Gilliland and Magda Bernat.