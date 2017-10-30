Halloween ball is a sell-out!

Ballymena Rugby Club’s ‘Big Halloween Ball’ will take place on Saturday evening (November 4) at Galgorm Resort & Spa’s Great Hall.

The event is fully sold out due to the demand for tables - however, anyone interested in discussing alternative opportunities to get involved with Ballymena RFC, should get in touch with the club’s Marketing & Sponsorship team at marketing@ballymenarfc.com.

The ticket-only black-tie event will feature a night of great food, entertainment and a spectacular firework display.

The Club is very grateful for the support from sponsors, members and the supporters club.

Funds raised by the ball will go towards the development of Minis, Youth and Senior squads.

Ballymena RFC has one of the most vibrant and successful Youth and Mini sections in Ulster and this year many of youth players have made the successful transition of into senior rugby at the club, as well as the many Ballymena players now representing both Ulster and Ireland.

