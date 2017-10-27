Harry’s annual ‘Donkey Derby’ raises £4390 for Diabetes UK

A superb donation of £4390 has been presented to Diabetes UK Northern Ireland thanks to the annual donkey derby event staged by Harry Irvine.

McConnell’s of Doagh was the venue for the presentation.

Harry has been organising the Donkey Derby for 14 years and the event continues to grow in popularity with the local community.

This year was no different with hundreds of people attending the event in September where they were able to enjoy stalls, children’s activities and a vintage display.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Fundraiser, Naomi Breen, said: “The Donkey Derby is one of our most popular events and I am so pleased that Harry and his family have been supported so well in organising such a fantastic event for all the family. I know how much this event means to the Irvine family and how much they want to help families living with diabetes in Northern Ireland.

“The event was a massive success and even the sun was shining as hundreds of people made the most of all the activities at Parkgate. I would like to thank everyone involved from organising to supporting on the day, for contributing to the £4390 raised for people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland.”

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable sight loss in people of working age in the UK and is a major cause of lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

If you want to know more about diabetes or what you can do to help go to www.diabetes.org.uk/northernireland or contact Diabetes UK Northern Ireland on n.ireland@diabetes.org.uk or call 028 9066 6646.