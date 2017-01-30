Headshave raises vital funds for children’s Heartbeat Trust

As part of his 50th Birthday celebrations local man Alex McClintock had his head shaved for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.
He said: “This NI charity provides emotional and practical support to families with children and young people born with heart disease. “At present the total is £1611.50 and I would personally like to thank all my family and friends for their generosity.
“The hairdresser was my daughter Julie McClintock who like myself was born with heart disease.”
