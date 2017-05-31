Dementia care course is free

People in Cullybackey caring for someone with dementia are being offered the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how it affects people.

There are more than 20,000 people in Northern Ireland living with dementia, including 1350 in the Ballymena and Antrim area. This course enables people who care for a family member or friend with dementia to provide that support, but also provides information and advice about looking after themselves.

The four week ‘Training for Informal Caregiver’ course covers dementia symptoms, legal issues, managing finances, carer wellbeing and self-care, and available services.

Courses are offered throughout the Northern Trust area, and can also be arrange for small groups at organisations. An ‘informal carer’ is anyone who provides unpaid care or support for a person, however sporadically.

This could be a family member, friend, neighbour or acquaintance.

Alzheimer’s Society trainer, Sarah McLaughlin said: ““The courses will also help people to better understand the changes that occur as dementia progresses and there will be the opportunity for carers to discuss the difficulties they face and what tactics work for them.

“We also look at legal issues, planning for the future, managing finances, and how a person caring for someone with dementia can look after their own wellbeing.”

The venue for the training is the Dr John McKelvey Community Centre, Cullybackey.

Round 1. 14th June, 21st June, 28th June, 5th July at 2-4.30pm

Round 2. 26th July, 2 August, 9th August, 16th August at 2-4.30pm

Round 3. 30th August, 6th September, 13th September, 20th September at 2- 4.30pm

For more information or book a place on one of the local courses contact 028 9038 7480 or e-mail NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk