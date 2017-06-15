Local health teams providing care locally

The Northern Trust is providing the community of Antrim and Ballymena with access to dedicated, local health and social care teams locally.

Each team includes community nursing, social work and occupational therapy staff and is closely aligned to a range of other recovery and support services.

Some of the Antrim team members.

There are four teams in the Antrim/Ballymena locality. The Antrim North Team and Antrim South Teams are based at Oriel House and the Ballymena East Team and Ballymena West Teams are based at Ballymena Health and Care Centre.

Staff support people in the community through services in the local area and providing care to people in their own homes. They help identify those at greatest risk of hospitalisation and put in place an intervention and support care plan to try and prevent this. GPs can organise and refer to whatever health or care services patients require, through one central contact.

Phil Hughes, Director of Community Care for the Northern Trust explained, “As a Trust we are putting an emphasis on the delivery of locality based dedicated community services. It means that rather than services operating independently, they are now fully integrated and work together for that area. It also allows teams to work more closely with GP Practices to provide a joined up primary, community and social care service.

“This new development means we can combine our energies and resources and maximise the impact we can have to help the people in that area. Our strength lies in having a shared position when it comes to the well-being of our communities”