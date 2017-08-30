Plans for a new walking route around Glenarm

Proposals for a new walking route in and around the historical and picturesque vill age of Glenarm have been revealed.

Elected members on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Operational Committee recommended approval to further explore opportunities to open up an extended walk around Glenarm, taking in Batchelor’s Walk and a nature reserve at Straidkilly.

The new Glenarm Trail

Council have been working with the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT), through their Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme (HofGLPS), a five-year project which delivers a number of landscape, outdoor recreation and biodiversity projects.

One project Mid and East Antrim Borough Council hope to deliver in partnership with the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, within the next 18 months, is to create a loop walk around Glenarm village, which takes in both Straidkilly Local Nature Reserve and Batchelor’s Walk.

Batchelor’s Walk was purchased by the former Larne Borough Council in 2014 to enable such a walking route to be developed.

Preliminary discussions have taken place between representatives from Council, CCGHT and Glenarm Castle Estate, with the proposed path including a 3km nature trail.

Nearby Glenarm Forest

Director of Operations at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Philip Thompson, said: “Through the Community Plan, Council has set out its commitment to delivering a number of high-level objectives under the five key themes of good health and wellbeing, our environment, community safety and cohesion, progress in education, and sustainable jobs and tourism.

“Projects such as this one being explored are aimed at providing citizens with easy access to our Borough’s natural environment and built heritage and ensuring both are protected and sustainably managed.

“Opening up outdoor recreation routes and greenways is a key priority for Council.

“This proposal not only creates an opportunity to link the Straidkilly Nature Reserve, Batchelor’s Walk and sections of the Glenarm Castle Estate, but also opens up opportunities to connect with both the Antrim Hills Way and the Ulster Way.”

Wild garlic

Further discussions and consultation on the scheme are planned.