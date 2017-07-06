Sharon honoured as dementia champion

Ballymena woman Sharon Doey has been honoured as a “dementia champion” at a graduation ceremony held in Antrim recently.

Sharon is the recipient of the Northern Trust Area Champion of Champions award.

Sharon, who works at Andena Care Home in Ballymena, was awarded the Northern Trust Champion commendation for the excellent work she undertook through her participation on the Dementia Champions Training Programme.

The Trust Dementia Champion awards are recommended by the course lecturers based on the graduate’s contribution, enthusiasm and overall attainment in the submission of their work-based assignments as well as their attendance and engagement during the face-to-face study days.

There is one Dementia Champion award available per Trust area and one overall regional NI Dementia Champion of Champions award. Graduates, health and social care staff from across NI who work in Health and Social Care Trusts and in the independent care sector, were successful in completing the Dementia Champions Programme in professional dementia care.

The Health and Social Care Board and Public Health Agency work in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society and local Health and Social Care Trusts to implement Improving Dementia Services in Northern Ireland. This regional strategy aims to promote a culture which ensures people with dementia are supported to live with dignity and without stigma. There are currently an estimated 20,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland.