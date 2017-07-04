Six-year-old Mark named as ‘Heart Hero’

A six-year-old Ballymena boy has been named a Heart Hero by British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) at a special awards ceremony.

The charity’s annual Heart Hero Awards recognise the exceptional contribution people make to fighting heart disease.

Little Mark Lynn was a joint winner in the Young Heart Hero category.

Mark’s heart condition means he’s constantly in and out of hospital and may need a heart transplant.

But when this little six year old hero isn’t in hospital, it doesn’t stop him from raising over £2,000 doing a variety of fundraising, for the BHF and other charities.

Just recently, he held a red day in his school for BHF and inspired the whole school to dig deep to fund BHF research.

He’s been through a lot but he inspires everyone he meets at school and in hospitals, and has made some amazing friends along the way.

Jayne Murray, Head of BHF NI said: “I am delighted that we’ve been able to recognise Mark for his inspiring fundraising. Because of his hard work and dedication, he has made a positive change to the lives of many people.

“As a charity, we rely on the efforts of people like Mark to fight heart disease. Without their support we wouldn’t be able to continue funding the world-leading science that has the potential to transform medical care in the future.”

BHF is the UK’s leading independent funder of cardiovascular research. Many advances in the treatment of heart conditions, such as pacemakers, statins and defibrillators, are as a result of science funded by the charity.”