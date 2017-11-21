Heavy rain to batter Northern Ireland tomorrow

Heavy and persistant rain is to batter Northern Ireland tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

According to their website "a few drier spells" will develop later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile there will be "light to moderate northerly winds" with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Some brighter spells and showers are predicted for Thursday, these wintry over higher ground.

On Friday, according to the Met Office, it will be mainly dry and sunny.

And it will be bright with scattered wintry showers on Saturday with widespread frosts at night.

The Met Office has also issued severe weather warnings for heavy rain in parts of Scotland, England and Wales.