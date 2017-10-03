Search

Ian Paisley ‘loses hope’ after Sinn Fein leader’s remarks at Conservative Conference event

Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill and the DUP's Ian Paisley
Ian Paisley has reacted disparagingly to a comment from Michelle O’Neill at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and SF leader Michelle O’Neill are taking part in a Q&A at The Champ Ulster Fry Breakfast in Manchester this morning.

It is a regular fringe event at party conferences.

Mr Paisley, who is in attendance at the event, reacted to a comment from Ms O’Neill where he alleges she said “the North isn’t British”.

He tweeted: ““But the North isn’t British” says SF leader. Hope slips further away ! At Ulster Fry event”

It was claimed by another Twitter user – Brian Horner – that she followed up by saying “Irishness & Britishness should be protected in an equal Ireland”.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

