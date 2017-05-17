In pictures - Ballymena turns out in force for Royal Marines band performance

A superb early summer evening provided the perfect backdrop for a fantastic performance by one of the best marching bands in the world.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland delighed a large and appreciative audience with their stunning muscial ability and marching discipline.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th May 2017 - The Band of Her Majesty�"s Royal Marines Scotland has been parading in Ballymena. Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE welcomed the Royal Marines to The Braid before their spectacular outdoor performance, parade, Beating Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset in the presence of Her Majesty�"s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Joan Christie OBE. Highlights included popular classics, big band music, contemporary works and entertaining solo features. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE welcomed the Royal Marines to The Braid before their spectacular parade, beating retreat and ceremonial Sunset in the presence of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Joan Christie OBE.

Highlights included popular classics, big band music, contemporary works and entertaining solo features.

Councillor Audrey Wales said: “A warm, sunny evening helped draw hundreds of spectators to attend the event and I’m sure they thoroughly enjoyed the spectacle as the Royal Marines Band continued their successful visit to Northern Ireland.

“I certainly enjoyed the performance as did all our guests including Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie OBE who took the salute.”

