In pictures: Mid and East Antrim Flower Show flourishes

Visitors from across Mid and East Antrim enjoyed a carnival of colour during the third annual Flower Show and Summer Fair at Larne Market Yard.

Taking place on Saturday, August 19, the event saw activities including cooking demonstrations, flower arranging and bird box building, with the Flower Show awards ceremony presented by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

Alfie Hamilton with grandaughter, Isla pictured at the annual flower show and summer fair in Larne Market Yard. INLT 35-001-PSB

Speaking at the ceremony, MEA Mayor Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign has continued this year and the Flower Show is a big component of this.

“Through Mid and East Antrim In Bloom we encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“Our Flower Show is the chance for local gardeners, bakers and floral artists to create a marvellous extravaganza of flowers, fruit and vegetables, and home-baked delights.

“I would especially like to thank our panel of judges, who have a wide range of experience and expertise amongst them and who thoroughly deliberated all the entrants today.

Irene Larkin (left) is pictured with sisters, Madeline and Elaine McIlwaine at the annual flower show and summer fair in Larne Market Yard. INLT 35-002-PSB

“Thank you to our staff who have worked hard to make the Flower Show and Summer Fair happen. It has been a wonderful colourful spectacle. And finally, thank you to all our entrants – the standard was remarkable.”

A full list of winners can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/flowershow

They include:

Best Cut Flower Exhibit: Avril Graham

Best Rose Exhibit: Elaine McIlwaine

Carolyn Stewart (centre) from U105 is pictured with Aileen McKee and her mum, Eileen at the annual flower show and summer fair in Larne Market Yard. INLT 35-009-PSB

Most Points in Rose Exhibit: Ronnie Campbell

Best Dahlia Exhibit: David McWilliam

Most Points in Dahlia Exhibit: David McWilliam

Best Garden Variety: Sandra Hawthorne

Most Points in Cut Flowers: David McWilliam

Best Pot Plant: Elizabeth Boyd

Most Points in Pot Plants: Elizabeth Boyd

Best Cactus Exhibit: Rita O’Lynn

Most Points in Vegetable Section: Jennifer Herron

Best Grow Your Own Selection: Jennifer Herron

Best Monster Vegetable: Stephen McConnell

Best Novelty Vegetable: Jennifer Herron

Best Flower Arrangement: Colleen Hamill

Most Points in Flower Arrangement Section: Colleen Hamill

Best Exhibit in Junior Section: Samantha Braniff

Most Points in Junior Section: James Cowan, Ruby Fleck, Lucy Cowan and Ellie Cowan

Best Exhibit in Home Industry: Emily Hanna

Most Points in Home Industry: Ann Carson

Most Points Overall in Flower Show: David McWilliam

Best in Show: Elizabeth Boyd

Mid & East Antrim Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid with Elizabeth Boyd (Best in Show) and Carolyn Stewart of U105 Radio.

Michael Tuke proudly shows off his prize winning cabbage which was grown in the Eden allotments. INLT 35-007-PSB

Daniel McFall shows off his prize winning carrots at the annual flower show and summer fair in Larne Market Yard. INLT 35-005-PSB

Rachael and James McConnell are pictured with their brother Stephen's prize-winning cabbage at the annual flower show and summer fair in Larne Market Yard. INLT 35-006-PSB