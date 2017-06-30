In pictures: Pastures Project moves to next stage

Work on what amounts to a new self-contained ‘religious suburb’ on the outskirts of Ballymena is moving to a new phase.

Green Pastures Church has also released new imagery as they move to the next stage in the building process of ‘The Gateway’ site at Ballee.

An external view of the complex

A statement from the Church says a key priority of the plan is to bring ‘positive benefits to the many aspects of life in the Ballymena area, economy and the local communities.’

The statement continued: “The Project Board is delighted that a Ballymena-based firm,“Martin & Hamilton Ltd., have been appointed as the main contractors for construction of the new Green Pastures Campus.

“Martin & Hamilton Ltd is a long established, well known and highly respected local building and contracting company. Through a competitive procurement process, which included contractors from across Northern Ireland, they have successfully secured the project.

A member of the Project Team commented: “Green Pastures Church believes in Ballymena, is committed to supporting & blessing the area. Being

Kids Activity Room

able to support local companies, local jobs and the local economy is a very positive, practical outworking of this. It gives us great pleasure to announce a Ballymena firm as our main building contractor and we look forward to working in partnership with them as we seek to be a blessing to our

town.”

The statement adds that the multi-million pound spend on the campus will help continue the regeneration of the local economy and bring many positive benefits to the local area.

David Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin & Hamilton commented: “We would like to thank Green Pastures for appointing us as main contractor for this prestigious project.

The Wedding Room

“On our 50th year in business, this will be a landmark project for the company. We are looking forward to commencing work on site and engaging with local supply chain companies. This announcement is good news for the local construction industry which will help sustain and create new employment in the area.”

The Green Pastures statement continues: “As well as the state-of-the-art 1650 seat main auditorium, the new complex will incorporate many exciting community facilities including a Gym, Children’s Indoor Play Area, fully equipped Sports Hall, Café, Restaurant, informal meeting zones, specialised Youth Facilities, a Wedding & Reception Venue and much more; all focused on meeting the needs of the local communities and committed to bringing

the hope of the Gospel of Jesus to the wider Ballymena area.

“The contractor is scheduled to be on site by the end of July and those passing by on the A26 dual carriageway will see the steelwork for the main frame beginning to be erected from September – with the building due to be completed and scheduled for opening by August / September 2019.

The main auditorium

“This is currently one of the largest private building projects in NI and will no doubt cause much interest as the size, scope and nature of the facility becomes a reality.”