In pictures: Royal Marines band performs in Co Antrim town

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland were out on parade in Ballymena on Tuesday.

The Mid and East Antrim borough mayor, councillor Audrey Wales MBE, welcomed the Royal Marines to the town before on outdoor performance, parade, and beating of the retreat.

The Band of Her Majestys Royal Marines Scotland in Ballymena.

Among the crowd present at the event was Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie OBE.

According to the RM Band Scotland website (an official account of the group run by the MoD), “most members of the band play at least two instruments, with some being required to play three”.

It adds: “All are required to perform different styles of music including wind band, marching band, big band, orchestral and dance band engagements.

“They also provide many small combinations including jazz, string and woodwind ensembles, making the Royal Marines musician one of the most adept in the military music world...

“As with all Royal Marines Bands the principal role is to provide musical support to the Naval Service but within their secondary role the bands men and women undertake a variety of important support tasks during active operations.

“A number of personnel within the bands have seen service in Afghanistan and Iraq.”