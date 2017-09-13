Increase in number of people registering as unemployed

The number of people registering as out of work in Ballymena saw a marked increase in the past month, up by 48 claimants.

According to the latest official government published figures for August, the local claimant count now stands at 917, compared to 869 in March.

Wards registering the most claimants for unemployment were Ballee with 73 (67 in July); Moat with 67 claimants (66 in July); and Ballykeel with 65 (up two from July).

The wards with the lowest claimant count were Ballyloughan and Slemish, both with 17 claimants.

Meanwhile, the number of people registerting as out of work in Antrim saw a slight increase from 679 claimants in July compared to 681 in August.