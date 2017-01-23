Items in children’s play area ‘smeared with dog dirt’

A section of a local play park had to be sanitised by council staff after dog mess was smeared in the area.

The Times understands the incident occurred some time over the weekend in the Steeple Park Play Area in Antrim.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for the Steeple Community Association said: “Please be advised a number of items in the steeple park are out of use due to some inconsiderate little so and so feeling the need to smear dog dirt over them. Council have been informed.”

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council received reports that the slide at Steeple Park Play Area was unusable due to contamination left on the surface. The slide was sectioned off for a period of time, cleaned and sanitised and is now open to the public.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr John Scott condemned the behaviour. The UUP representative said: “I was saddened to hear that equipment in this play area was left in a state that was unusable for our local children. I would encourage everyone in the community to be respectful of our play areas which are enjoyed by many local children in the area.”