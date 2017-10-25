Jemma wins St. John Ambulance award

A Ballymena teenager has scooped the title of St John Ambulance (NI) Area Cadet of the Year for 2018.

Jemma Catlin won the prestigious award at a competition held at the Northern Area Headquarters which saw her competing against cadets from other local units within the area.

Group Picture from the Northern Area Cadet of the Year Competition 2017

The cadets were put through their paces throughout the day.

Their performance and skills were evaluated by five assessors in skills including first aid, teamwork, leadership and communications. With just under 18,000 participants aged 18 or below, St John Ambulance is one of the nation’s leading organisations for young people.

Younger volunteers join either as Badgers (for 7 to 10-year-olds) or Cadets (for 10 to 17-year-olds), where they learn first aid, make new friends and take part in a range of fun activities.

The Ballymena cadet will act as an ambassador for the organisation and will inspire other young members.

In addition she will go forward to represent Northern Area in the Northern Ireland finals. Runners up in the competition were also highly commended for their efforts; Jotham Jackson (Ballymena) and Joshua McAuley (Ballymoney).