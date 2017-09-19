Jonathan’s hair-raising experience raises funds for Boom Foundation

A young Ballymena Academy pupil has had a hair-raising experience - but all for a very good cause!

Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Campbell braved the hairdressers’ scissors to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Jonathan Campbell (13), a pupil at Ballymena Academy, has raised a fantastic �1,070 in sponsorship to have his massive curly locks cut short.

The money raised was presented to the Boom Foundation, a local charity set up to support patients with sarcoma, a cancer affecting bone and soft tissue.