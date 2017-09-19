Search

Jonathan’s hair-raising experience raises funds for Boom Foundation

Jonathan presents his cheque to Leona Rankin, founder of the Boom Foundation, with his uncle, David Radcliffe, who unfortunately lost his leg to sarcoma.
A young Ballymena Academy pupil has had a hair-raising experience - but all for a very good cause!

Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Campbell braved the hairdressers’ scissors to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Jonathan Campbell (13), a pupil at Ballymena Academy, has raised a fantastic �1,070 in sponsorship to have his massive curly locks cut short.

The kind-hearted pupil raised a fantastic £1,070 in sponsorship to have his massive curly locks cut short.

The money raised was presented to the Boom Foundation, a local charity set up to support patients with sarcoma, a cancer affecting bone and soft tissue.

Jonathan pictured after having his hair cut short for charity.

