Kells Minister is up for election as moderator

The minister of Kells & Eskylane Presbyterian Churches is one of four names on this year’s shortlist for Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Rev. Brian Boyd has been minister of Kells and Eskylane since 1992.

Born in 1959, he was first ordained as assistant in High Kirk Presbyterian Church, Ballymena in 1986 and installed two years later as minister of Culnady and Swatragh congregations..

He convened the Alcohol and Drug Education Committee from 1997 to 2000.

The Church’s 19 Presbyteries - local regional Church bodies that are made up of a minister and an elder from each congregation in that particular area - will meet independently at different locations around Ireland on the evening of February 7 to select the denomination’s principal public representative for 2017-2018.

Rev. Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, explained that the vote in each Presbytery is by simple majority.

“This means that whoever receives the most votes within a particular Presbytery receives the single vote of that Presbytery.

“The person who receives the majority of these votes from the 19 Presbyteries becomes the Moderator-Designate and is formally nominated to the General Assembly in June.