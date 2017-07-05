Kids go free with P&O

P&O Ferries is celebrating a summer of fun for families by offering free travel for children under the age of 15 on every sailing between Larne and Cairnryan.

The offer guarantees “significant savings” on each return crossing.

Commenting on the ‘Kids Go Free’ offer, Sarah Rosier, Head of Marketing at P&O Ferries said: “We want to make travel as accessible as possible for our customers so this offer will hopefully encourage lots of families to explore new shores. There is so much to see and enjoy in Scotland and with unlimited baggage restrictions and freedom of the road by taking the car, customers can make the most of their trip.”

Once aboard the newly renovated ships, there is plenty to keep little sailors happy; throughout the summer P&O Ferries’ children’s entertainment team will be on hand to help them create lasting holiday memories with lots of activities including face painting and arts and craft.

Bookings must be made before August 16 2017 to guarantee your free child places across all sailings from Larne to Cairnryan until December 15 2017. P&O Ferries fares from Larne to Cairnryan start from £94 each way for a car plus driver.

For further information on all sailings and the latest P&O offers, visit: www.POferries.com