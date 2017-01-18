LATEST: Maghera school postpones open day after RTC involving two pupils from Randalstown

Maghera's St Patrick's College postpones open day following news two pupils remain critically ill after being struck by a car yesterday evening.

In her first statement following the incident, principal Mrs Mussen said: "Our whole school community has been greatly saddened by the news that two of our junior pupils were critically injured in a road traffic accident on their way home from school yesterday.

"Please remember them and their family in your prayers at this very difficult time.

"The Open Night planned for this evening (Wednesday 18 January) has now been postponed as has the Open Day on Saturday 21 January," she added.

The children, who are both understood to be under 15, are thought to have been crossing the road after disembarking the bus when the incident occured.

They are now being treated at Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, following a transfer from Antrim Area Hospital.

Accident

A Belfast Trust spokesperson confirmed this morning that the siblings remain critically ill.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident - which involved a white Audi A3 and took place at the junction of Greenan and Staffordstown roads at around 4.40pm, to come forward.