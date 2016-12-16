Leon scores with shirt

Eleven-year-old Leon Graham from Ballymena received an early Christmas present when Man Utd player Paul Pogba reached him the shirt from his back after the recent match against Spurs.
He was totally star struck along with his big brother Ethan. The whole family who were over for the match are very grateful to the player for his generosity.
Leon is now getting the shirt framed and it will take pride of place in his room.
