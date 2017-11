Santa and his reindeers paid a special visit to Ballymena on Thursday night to turn on the town’s Christmas lights.

Scores of children lined the streets with their parents, eagerly waiting on the big man’s arrival and reindeer parade.

The Christmas parade makes its way through the town.

The entertainment on the night also included musical acts, Christmas characters, a lantern parade, as well as seasonal food and craft stalls.

Waiting for Santa to arrive in Ballymena.

Santa gets some help to turn on the Christmas lights in Ballymena.

A high five from one of the Christmas characters at the Ballymena Christmas lights switch-on.

Santa arrives to turn on the Christmas lights in Ballymena.

The festive parade makes its way through Ballymena for the Christmas lights switch-on festivities.

Scores of parents and children flocked to Ballymena for the Christmas lights switch-on.

