Local children urged to get out to play on PlayDay

Children in the Mid and East Antrim Borough are being urged to get outside and play to celebrate National PlayDay – an initiative that is being coordinated locally by PlayBoard Northern Ireland and fully supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Playday will see events taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, right across the borough in Carnfunnock Country Park; Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus; and The People’s Park, Ballymena.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Paul Reid said: “PlayDay is a great opportunity to enjoy the fantastic Parks and Open spaces we have in the borough.

“For Playday we have a number of additional free activities such as drum circles, bouncy castles, arts and crafts and more.

“Play is such an important part of any child’s development and Playday provides a great opportunity to celebrate it and promote its many benefits. It also highlights the benefits of imaginative play to parents and communities.”

PlayBoard’s Alan Herron added: “On August 2, children from across Northern Ireland will join thousands of others across the UK to celebrate Playday - the national day for play in the UK.

“It is wonderful to see Mid and East Antrim Borough Council showing such a commitment to play by running not one but three events this year.”

Alan highlighted that Playday, which is now in its 30th year, provides an opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate the importance of play and to highlight its importance in children and young people’s lives.

Alan said: “Play and the opportunity to play is an essential part of childhood the importance of which is all too often overlooked.

“Play supports healthy growth and development, supports children to make friends and develop social connections and contributes to the learning of new skills and knowledge. Most importantly play is fun!”

Cllr. Reid added: “The range of play opportunities on offer in the Borough is extensive and gives parents and carers some great opportunities to get outdoors with their youngsters. Our PlayDay celebrations are a perfect chance to do so.”

PlayDay events will be held at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus from 11am to 1pm; The People’s Park, Ballymena from 11am to 1pm; and Carnfunnock Country Park from 11am to 5pm.