Local sports people make awards shortlist

Top sports people from Mid and East Antrim Borough are about to go head-to-head in a prestigious awards ceremony.

Final preparations are now being made for the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards – with news of the nominees just being revealed.

The glittering event will take place on Thursday, February 23 at Larne Leisure Centre.

Nominations closed late in December and an advisory panel was then set up to judge them, taking into consideration all the selection criteria.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Cllr Audrey Wales MBE has said that she is delighted with the high standard of entrants.

Cllr Wales said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the very best of our sporting talent to be showcased, allowing us as a borough council to acknowledge and congratulate the past success of our many talented athletes, coaches and volunteers.

“They all deserve recognition for all their hard work and ongoing dedication and it is obvious from the shortlist that the standard is really high, which I am delighted to see.”

Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalists, are: Michael McAuley (Athletics), Neve Megan Jones (Rugby), Lauren Roy (Athletics) and Jenna McCarlie (Sailing).

School Sporting Performance finalists are: Larne GS 1XI Hockey Team (Hockey), Lauren Roy (Athletics), Larne GS 4 x 100m Boys Relay (Athletics) and Ellen McCartney (Pole Vault).

Sportsperson/Team with a Disability finalists are: Claire Taggart (Boccia), Gillian Craig (Athletics) Emmett Woods (Athletics), Carrickfergus Chargers (Wheelchair Basketball) and Katie Morrow (Wheelchair Basketball).

Coach/Manager of the Year finalists: Paul Mulholland (Gaelic Football), Johnny Hastings (Football), Seamas McAleenan (Camogie), Stephen Beattie (Judo), Rodney Kerr (Camogie) and Jonathan Magill (Football).

Veteran’s Award finalists: Charlie Meban (Athletics), David Clarke (Athletics), Ryan Eagleson (Cricket) and Patricia Blair (Athletics).

Team of the Year finalists: Cairndhu Golf Club Ulster Cup Team, Con Magees U14 Gaelic Football Team, Cairndhu Golf Club Belfast & District Team.

Services to Sport finalists: Colin De Fleury (Sailing), Thomas Wilson (Football), Audrey Davis (Gymnastics) and Alec McQuillan (GAA).

Sportsperson of the Year finalists: Andrew Kyle (Bowls), Eileen Burns (Cycling), Martin McHugh (Bowls) and Jenny Lewis (Netball).