Local students picked for American exchange trip

Two young people from the region will be jetting off to the US next week as part of an exciting exchange programme.

Lauren Burrows and Ben McCormick have been selected to represent Antrim and Newtownabbey on the 2017 Student Exchange programme in Gilbert, Arizona.

Lauren and Ben will travel to Gilbert on June 19 and will spend three weeks experiencing the Gilbert way of life.

They will return to the borough on July 10, accompanied by their exchange partners, Adison McIntosh and Bryson Jones, to start the Antrim and Newtownabbey part of the exchange.

The council’s volunteering partner this year is Belfast Lough Sailability. Ben and Lauren have been volunteering with Sailability in the run-up to the exchange and will continue throughout the programme.

Urging local pupils to apply for the 2018 programme, a council spokesperson said: “If you live in Antrim and Newtownabbey and are just about to move into Lower Sixth (age 16/17), don’t forget to check out the council’s website in the coming months for information on how to apply for the 2018 Student Exchange programme.”