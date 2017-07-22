Local volunteers off to Hungary

Volunteers from Kells and Eskylane Presbyterian Churches were welcomed to the Mayor’s Parlour at The Braid in Ballymena on Friday ahead of a missionary trip to Hungary.

A group of 14, aged from 21 to 65, are preparing to head to the suburbs of Budapest on Monday 24 July.

There they will spend a week delivering Bible teachings, lessons on Irish history and other activities.

In previous years, groups from Kells and Eskylane Presbyterian Churches have carried out building, painting and maintenance work on the outskirts of the Hungarian capital.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I was honoured to invite some of those making the trip to Hungary to the Mayor’s Parlour this afternoon.

“I passed on my personal best wishes ahead of next week’s journey. The work the group has carried out over the years is greatly appreciated by those in Hungary and everybody involved is to be commended for their selfless and charitable acts.”

Rev Brian Boyd of Kells and Eskylane Presbyterian Churches said: “We have been twinned with a congregation of the Hungarian Reformed Church for over 25 years.

“This congregation is a part of the Biblia Szovetseg, an evangelical fellowship grouping.

“As part of this, teams of people from Kells and Eskylane Presbyterian Churches have gone to work at the Biblia Szovetseg (Bible Union) headquarters in Pécel, a suburb of Budapest.

“In earlier years we did building, painting and maintenance work and have conducted holiday Bible clubs for young people

“From 24 to 30 July, 14 of us will be conducting a holiday Bible club for young people in two age groups – 14 to 18 and 18 to 30.

“It will be based on the five central truths of the Reformation and the programme will also include daily sessions on Irish history. There will also be craft and other activities, plus recreational events.”