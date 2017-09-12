Local young people to benefit from new youth development leadership project

A number of young people from across the Mid and East Antrim area will benefit from an innovative youth development project funded by the US Department of State.

The US:NI Leadership Initiative is a collaborative one-year project involving the US Consulate, the Northern Ireland Assembly, and Politics Plus.

Through a series of evening workshops, the initiative will seek to promote civic responsibility, build leadership skills, and encourage democratic engagement among young people from across Northern Ireland.

During 2017, the initiative will reach young people from across all of Northern Ireland’s eleven council regions, and on the evening of September 28, the initiative will visit Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through support from Community Planning and Development Good Relations Team.

Panelists will include Quintin Oliver, an internationally renowned political strategist who has worked in other parts of Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Globally renowned personal development guru Billy Dixon will also be involved, as well as a number of young leaders from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Some local politicians from the area will also participate.

US Consul General in Northern Ireland, Daniel Lawton said: “We are delighted to help facilitate these important workshops and hope that they inspire and empower young people from every corner of Northern Ireland to work effectively for a better, shared future.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Cllr. Paul Reid added: “This is a fantastic way to not only nurture political interest in our Borough’s young people, but encourage leadership in the next generation.

“As an organisation we strive to be the best through effective leadership and a teamwork ethos at all levels and it’s important to showcase this to our young people today to help them develop into the leaders of tomorrow.”