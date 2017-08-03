Long-awaited roofing project underway at Ballymena locations

Work has commenced on a long-awaited scheme to replace flat roofs at Chichester Park East, Harryville and Barra Drive, Ballykeel 1.

The Housing Executive project will see new pitched roofs constructed at the locations.

Dampness was one of the problems highlighted previously. INBT 31-702-CON

Welcoming the progress, North Antrim MLA Paul Frew said: “This had been a long time coming but now that residents see the scaffolding and workmen they can start to have hope that these improvements will bring a better quality of living standards.

The DUP representative said: “I have been campaigning for this work since 2013 when I first was invited into some of the properties and I saw for myself the damp on the ceilings and walls, it was travelling right down to the ground floor on some occasions passing by one or two floors.”

Interior and damp surveys were conducted by the Housing Executive as well as tests on the flat roofs back in 2014.

Mr Frew, who had written to housing authority chiefs on the issue, added; “It was finally agreed in 2015 to completely replace the flat roofs with brand new pitched roofs resolving the issue once and for all.

“This of course was great news for the residents but unfortunately it has taken until now to get it up the capital spend list and shovel ready.

“This is a fundamental piece of work being undertaken by the Housing Executive and I and Councillor Reuben Glover, who represents this area, would like to thank them for this work.”